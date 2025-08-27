Jets Claim Three Players Including TE Jelani Woods

The New York Jets claimed TE Jelani Woods off the waiver wire from the Colts, per the NFL transaction wire.

New York also submitted successful claims on former Chiefs LB Cam Jones and OT Esa Pole.

Injuries have prevented Woods from really getting his career off the ground, so now he’ll look for a fresh start elsewhere. He hasn’t appeared in a regular-season game since 2022.

Woods, 26, is a former third-round pick by the Colts in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Virginia. He’s entering the final year of a four-year, $5,372,474 rookie contract that includes a $1,087,253 signing bonus.

He was set to earn a base salary of $1.437 million in the final year of his deal.

In 2022, Woods appeared in 15 games and recorded 25 receptions for 312 yards (12.5 YPC) and three touchdowns.