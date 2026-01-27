Jets Complete DC Interview With Dolphins Assistant Brian Duker

The New York Jets announced they have completed an interview with Dolphins defensive pass game coordinator Brian Duker.

We’ve completed a virtual interview with Brian Duker for our defensive coordinator opening. pic.twitter.com/Ex1nt4k42s — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 27, 2026

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Jets’ DC opening:

Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Interviewed) Packers DL coach DeMarcus Covington (Interviewed) Broncos assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard (Interviewed) Michigan DC Wink Martindale (Interviewed) Jets DBs coach Chris Harris (Interviewed) Lions defensive assistant Jim O’Neil (Interviewed) Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones (Commanders) Dolphins CBs Coach Mathieu Araujo (Interviewed) Dolphins defensive pass game coordinator Brian Duker (Interviewed)

Duker started his coaching career with the Browns in 2015 as a defensive intern before joining the 49ers as a defensive analyst for the 2016 season. He was hired by the Ravens in 2018 as a defensive assistant and moved into a defensive analyst role for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

From there, Duker joined the Lions in 2021 as a defensive assistant under DC Aaron Glenn before being promoted to safeties coach in 2022 and later DBs coach in 2023. He was hired as the Dolphins defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach in 2024 and has served there since.