Jets Complete DC Interview With Dolphins Assistant Brian Duker

The New York Jets announced they have completed an interview with Dolphins defensive pass game coordinator Brian Duker.
We’ve completed a virtual interview with Brian Duker for our defensive coordinator opening. pic.twitter.com/Ex1nt4k42s
— New York Jets (@nyjets) January 27, 2026
Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Jets’ DC opening:
- Browns safeties coach Ephraim Banda (Interviewed)
- Packers DL coach DeMarcus Covington (Interviewed)
- Broncos assistant HC/pass game coordinator Jim Leonhard (Interviewed)
- Michigan DC Wink Martindale (Interviewed)
- Jets DBs coach Chris Harris (Interviewed)
- Lions defensive assistant Jim O’Neil (Interviewed)
Vikings defensive pass game coordinator Daronte Jones (Commanders)
- Dolphins CBs Coach Mathieu Araujo (Interviewed)
- Dolphins defensive pass game coordinator Brian Duker (Interviewed)
Duker started his coaching career with the Browns in 2015 as a defensive intern before joining the 49ers as a defensive analyst for the 2016 season. He was hired by the Ravens in 2018 as a defensive assistant and moved into a defensive analyst role for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.
From there, Duker joined the Lions in 2021 as a defensive assistant under DC Aaron Glenn before being promoted to safeties coach in 2022 and later DBs coach in 2023. He was hired as the Dolphins defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach in 2024 and has served there since.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!