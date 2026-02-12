Jets Complete Defensive Staff With Four Hires

The New York Jets announced they have finalized their defensive staff behind new DC Brian Duker with four more hires.

The following are the four hires that completed the Jets’ 2026 defensive staff:

Former Texans assistant LBs coach Ben Bolling as LBs coach Former Dolphins DBs coach/pass game specialist Ryan Slowik as safeties coach Former Michigan Panthers DC Collin Bauer as defensive assistant Former Cardinals defensive quality control coach Ronald Booker as defensive assistant/nickels

Slowk, 46, began coaching in 2004 as an assistant secondary coach at Wisconsin-Oshkosh. He took his first NFL job a year later with the Broncos as a defensive assistant.

After four seasons in Denver, Slowik was hired as a defensive assistant for the Cardinals. From there, he had stints with the Jets and Browns before eventually joining the Dolphins in 2022. He was promoted to outside linebackers coach in 2023, and then moved to DBs coach/pass game specialist for 2024 and 2025.

Slowik is the brother of Texans OC Bobby Slowik.