Jets Complete GM Interview With Rams Exec Ray Farmer

The New York Jets have announced their completed interview with Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer.

The following is an updated list of the Jets’ GM candidates:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer

Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Requested)

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)

Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Requested)

Lions executive Chris Spielman (Requested)

Farmer, 50, began his career as a scout for the Falcons from 2002 to 2005 before becoming the Chiefs’ director of pro personnel until 2012.

The Browns hired him as their assistant general manager in 2013 and he was promoted to their official GM position for the next two years.

His time in Cleveland was highlighted by him being suspended four games and fined after admitting to texting down to the sidelines in the middle of a game during the 2015 season.

Farmer was fired by the Browns in January of 2016. He finished with a record of 10-22 in his two years in Cleveland. He spent time away from football until 2020 when he joined the Rams as a scouting consultant before being promoted to senior personnel executive in 2021.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ GM search as the news is available.