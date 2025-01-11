Jets Complete HC Interview With Saints Interim HC Darren Rizzi

The New York Jets announced Saturday that they’ve completed their head-coaching interview with Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi.

Here’s the updated head-coaching tracker for the Jets:

Former Jets HC Rex Ryan (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Panthers & Commanders HC Ron Rivera (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Titans HC Mike Vrabel (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Steelers OC Arthur Smith (Requested)

(Requested) Broncos DC Vance Joseph (Requested)

(Requested) Lions DC Aaron Glenn (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Texans OC Bobby Slowik (Requested)

(Requested) Bills OC Joe Brady (Requested)

(Requested) Chiefs OC Matt Nagy (Requested)

(Requested) 49ers QB coach Brian Griese (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings DC Brian Flores (Requested)

(Requested) Vikings QBs coach Josh McCown (Requested)

(Requested) Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich (Scheduled)

(Scheduled) Saints interim HC Darren Rizzi (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs DC Steve Spagnuolo (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Maryland HC Mike Locksley (Interviewed)

Rizzi, 54, began his coaching career at Colgate back in 1993. He worked for a number of schools before being hired as Rhode Island’s head coach for the 2008 season.

Rizzi lasted just one year at Rhode Island and led the team to a record of 3-9 before he was replaced. The Dolphins hired Rizzi as their special teams coordinator in 2010.

After several years in Miami, Rizzi departed to become the Saints special teams coordinator in 2019. In 2024, he was promoted to assistant head coach before being named the interim head coach following the firing of Dennis Allen.

In 2024, Rizzi led the Saints to a record of 3-5 as interim head coach, finishing at the bottom of the NFC South.

