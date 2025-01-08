Jets Completed Interview With Alec Halaby For GM Position

The Jets announced on Wednesday that they have completed an interview with Alec Halaby for their vacant GM position.

The team has already requested and interviewed several candidates for the position:

Former Titans GM Jon Robinson (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) ESPN analyst Louis Reddick (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Falcons GM Thomas Dimitroff (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi (Requested)

(Requested) Rams senior personnel executive Ray Farmer (Requested)

(Requested) Eagles assistant general manager Alec Halaby (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Vikings senior VP of player personnel Ryan Grigson (Requested)

(Requested) Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested)

(Requested) Bengals senior personnel executive Trey Brown (Requested)

(Requested) Packers VP of Player Personnel Jon-Eric Sullivan (Requested)

(Requested) Bills assistant GM Brian Gaine (Requested)

Halaby has spent 17 years with the Eagles, starting as an intern with their football operations in 2007 and 2009 before becoming a player personnel analyst with the team from 2010-2011. He then served as a special assistant to the general manager from 2012-2015.

In 2016, Halaby was promoted to vice president of football operations and strategy and stayed in that role through 2021. He was named assistant GM in 2022 and has worked directly under GM Howie Roseman for the last three seasons.

We will have more news on the Jets’ GM search as it becomes available.