Jets Completed Interviews With Five Candidates For Offensive Coordinator, Including Frank Reich

The New York Jets announced they’ve completed interviews with five candidates for their offensive coordinator vacancy on Wednesday.

The full list of candidates includes

Former Colts HC Frank Reich Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell Bills QB coach Ronald Curry Former Chargers OC Greg Roman Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells

Reich has been linked to the Jets this off-season and has gained traction in securing a role within the organization, whether he’s the offensive play-caller remains to be seen

Reich, 64, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets, and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts. Indianapolis fired him during the 2022 season and he was hired by the Panthers the following year.

He’s been a senior offensive assistant for Stanford ever since.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich finished with a record of 40-33-1 (54.7 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.

He finished his tenure in Carolina with a 1-10 record.