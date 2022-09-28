Jets Confirm QB Zach Wilson Will Start Week 4’s Game

The New York Jets announced on Wednesday that QB Zach Wilson received medical clearance and is expected to start Week 4’s game.

Coach Saleh has announced that QB Zach Wilson is medically cleared to play and if all goes well this week he will start Sunday. pic.twitter.com/Ct5YqtEKY3 — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 28, 2022

Earlier this week, Ian Rapoport reported that Wilson was expected to be cleared from his knee injury and is on-track to start against the Steelers.

That’s been the plan for the Jets with Wilson for some time as he recovers from a meniscus tear and bone bruise in his knee during the preseason.

Wilson, 23, was a three-year starter at BYU and a first-team All-Independent league selection as a junior. The Jets drafted Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft.

Wilson signed a four-year, $35,150,680 contract with the Jets that includes a $22,924,131 signing bonus. The Jets will have a fifth-year option to pick up on Wilson in 2024.

In 2021, Wilson appeared in 13 games for the Jets and completed 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,334 yards, nine touchdowns and 11 interceptions to go along with 185 yards rushing and four rushing touchdowns.