Jets Continue To Turn Down Trade Inquiries For WR Denzel Mims

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Jets WR Denzel Mims will likely be inactive again in Week 3.

However, Garafolo says that the Jets’ logic for not playing Mims comes down to him being part of a crowded receivers room and since he’s not one of the top-three guys at the position, he has to learn all of the receiver positions in the offense.

Beyond that, Mims doesn’t play special teams, which makes it harder for him to be active on gameday.

According to Garafolo, NFL teams continue to call the Jets about a potential trade for Mims. In fact, teams have contacted New York this week about his availability, but the Jets have turned down all inquiries and maintain he’s unavailable.

He played just three snaps in Week 1, though one was a 40-yard catch.

Mims, 23, was selected with the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Jets out of Baylor. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $5,433,700 rookie contract that includes a $1,511,782 signing bonus.

In 2020, Mims appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught 23 passes for 357 yards (15.5 YPC) and no touchdowns.