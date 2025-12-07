Jets Could Kick Can On Drafting Quarterback Until 2027

ESPN’s Rich Cimini says there are folks in the scouting industry who think the Jets might be willing to kick the can on finding a long-term quarterback to 2027 instead of this coming draft in 2026.

The upcoming class of quarterbacks is viewed as thin in league circles, as some players who were highly touted to start the year didn’t follow through on that potential.

FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano cites sources in the league who aren’t high on the incoming 2026 class.

“I’m not sure I see a franchise quarterback in this group,” an NFL scouting director said. “Maybe one, but even that could be a stretch. It’s nothing like the class of 2024 when it was easy to see four or five. I’m not even sure it’s as good as last year’s group yet.”

Indiana QB Fernando Mendoza is probably the favorite to be the No. 1 quarterback after a terrific season with the Hoosiers. Sources highlighted Oregon QB Dante Moore and Alabama QB Ty Simpson to Vacchiano, but both are first-year starters and could return to college for another year to gain experience and improve their stock.

South Carolina QB LaNorris Sellers is another underclassman with a decision to make after a disappointing year relative to expectations, though his physical talent would intrigue teams.

Another complicating factor is the Jets’ recent burst of success, which is great for HC Aaron Glenn as he tries to establish his program, but not great for the team’s draft positioning if there only end up being one or two quarterbacks worth top picks.

Glenn said this week he’s not concerned about winning and hurting the Jets’ draft position.

“No matter what the situation is, no matter what happens on the outside, we’re trying to win. Period, point blank,” he said via Cimini. “To me, that’s a moot question to me because we’re trying to win.”

Cimini points out the Jets’ flurry of trade deadline deals also gave them three first-round picks in 2027, which is expected to be a better year for quarterbacks, particularly if several underclassmen return to gain more experience.

As for the Jets’ plans at quarterback in 2026, that remains to be seen. Veteran QB Tyrod Taylor is set to be a free agent and former starting QB Justin Fields will likely be cut to save $10 million given he hasn’t worked out as the starter this year.

We’ll have more on the Jets’ plans at quarterback as the news is available.