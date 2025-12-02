Jets Cut DT Byron Cowart From Injured Reserve

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Jets have cut DT Byron Cowart from injured reserve.

He’s been there since the preseason and hasn’t played yet this season.

Cowart, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Patriots back in 2019 out of Maryland. New England opted to waive him last July and he was later claimed by the Colts.

Cowart played out the final year of his four-year, $2.8 million contract and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2023. He signed with the Chiefs but was cut loose after the draft.

The Texans signed Cowart to a contract but released him coming out of the preseason. He caught on with the Dolphins on the practice squad and later joined the Bears ahead of the 2024 season.

The Jets signed Cowart to a one-year deal for the 2025 season but placed him on injured reserve in August.

In 2024, Cowart appeared in 15 games for the Bears and recorded 26 tackles, five tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.