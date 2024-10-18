Jets Cut TE Brenden Bates

The New York Jets officially waived TE Brenden Bates on Friday, per the NFL Transactions wire.

Bates, 25, originally signed on with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of Kentucky in May. He was among Chicago’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and the Jets quickly claimed him off of waivers.

In 2024, Bates has appeared in five games for the Jets but has not recorded any stats.