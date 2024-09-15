Jets DE Jermaine Johnson Suffers Achilles Injury

Jets DE Jermaine Johnson was carted off the field on Sunday and soon after was ruled out by the team due to an Achilles injury.

You can expect that if Johnson has a season-ending injury, he will be placed on injured reserve in the coming days.

Johnson, 25, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He signed a four-year, $13,087,423 contract that is fully guaranteed, and also includes a $6.7m signing bonus. There is also a fifth-year option for the team to pick up in 2025.

In 2024, Johnson has appeared in two games for the Jets, recorded four tackles

We will have more updates on the status of Johnson as soon as they become available.