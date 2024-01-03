Jets Designate OL Wes Schweitzer To Return From IR

The New York Jets announced they have designated OL Wes Schweitzer to return from injured reserve.

This opens a three-week window for him to practice with the team before he has to be added to the active roster.

Considering the Jets have just one more game to play, however, it’s likely the team has hopes to activate him this week and play him in Week 18 against the Patriots.

Schweitzer, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract with Atlanta and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

He then signed with Washington for three years at $15 million back in 2020. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year contract with the Jets.

In 2023, Schweitzer has appeared in five games and made one start for the Jets.