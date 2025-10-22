Jets Designated LB Quincy Williams To Return, Hosted Four DBs For Tryouts

Per the wire, the Jets designated LB Quincy Williams to return by opening his practice window.

Williams sustained a shoulder injury in Week 3 that has kept him out these past few weeks on injured reserve.

The team also signed DB J.T. Woods to their practice squad after trying him out along with defensive backs Isaiah Bolden, D.J. James, and Eli Ricks.

Williams, 29, was the No. 98 overall pick by the Jaguars out of Murray State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive Williams in 2021, and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jets. He later signed a three-year, $18 million extension with New York.

Williams is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and is slated to make a base salary of $6.5 million.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded 15 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.