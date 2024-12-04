Jets Designating WR Allen Lazard & OL Wes Schweitzer To Return

Jets interim HC Jeff Ulbrich announced the Jets are designating WR Allen Lazard and OL Wes Schweitzer to return from injured reserve today, per Zack Rosenblatt.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Lazard missed the whole month of November with a chest injury.

Lazard, 28, wound up signing on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa State back in 2018. He agreed to a three-year, $1.71 million contract with the Jaguars, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

The Jaguars later re-signed Lazard to their practice squad after he cleared waivers before the Packers signed him to their active roster toward the end of the 2018 season. He was re-signed by the Packers as an exclusive rights free agent the following two offseasons and was tendered at the second-round level as a restricted free agent in 2022.

Lazard signed a four-year, $44 million contract with $22 million guaranteed with the Jets last year.

In 2024, Lazard has appeared in seven games for the Jets and recorded 30 receptions on 44 targets for 412 yards and five touchdowns.

Schweitzer, 30, is a former sixth-round pick of the Falcons back in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.47 million contract with Atlanta and was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career.

He then signed with Washington for three years at $15 million back in 2020. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year contract with the Jets and remained with the team ahead of the 2024 season.

In 2023, Schweitzer appeared in six games and made two starts for the Jets.