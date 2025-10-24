Jets EDGE Jermaine Johnson Doesn’t Expect To Be Traded

Jets edge rusher Jermaine Johnson tells Rich Cimini of ESPN that he doesn’t expect to get traded ahead of the upcoming deadline.

“I’m definitely wanted here, and I want to stay here,” Johnson said. “That’s been understood. Hence the tweet.”

Johnson had posted the “I’m not leavin'” GIF online.

A number of teams are in the market for a pass rusher and Johnson would could net the Jets a decent return. However, it sounds he’s part of their plans moving forward.

Johnson, 26, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,087,423 rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and included a $6.7 million signing bonus when the Jets picked up Johnson’s fifth-year option worth $13,411,000 for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in four games for the Jets and recorded 16 total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.

