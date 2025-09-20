Jets Elevating QB Brady Cook & S Dean Clark

Rich Cimini reports that the Jets are elevating QB Brady Cook and S Dean Clark for their game in Week 3.

Cook, 23, was a three-star recruit who committed to Missouri in 2020. He took over as the full-time starter two seasons later and started three seasons for the Tigers.

He signed with the Jets after going undrafted back in April.

During his five-year college career, Cook completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 9,008 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, adding 1,209 yards rushing and another 20 touchdowns on the ground. He appeared in 46 games with 39 starts.