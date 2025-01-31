Jets Expected To Hire Tanner Engstrand As OC?

Connor Hughes reports that the expectation right now is that the Jets will eventually hire Lions pass game coordinator Tanner Engstrand as their offensive coordinator.

According to Hughes, the Jets previously made a run at hiring Rams assistant Nick Caley as their offensive coordinator but he had let it be known that he wasn’t interested in the job.

Hughes believes Mike LaFleur’s past experience with the Jets likely influenced Caley’s interest in the job.

Engstrand has obvious ties to new Jets HC Aaron Glenn from their time together in Detroit.

Engstrand, 42, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of San Diego in 2005-2006 and earned several promotions to running backs coach, quarterbacks coach, offensive coordinator and eventually assistant head coach from 2013-2017.

He was hired as Michigan’s offensive analyst in 2018 before becoming the DC Defenders’ offensive coordinator in 2020 of the UFL. He made his NFL coaching debut as the Lions’ offensive assistant from 2021 and was promoted to tight ends coach in 2022.

Detroit promoted him to passing game coordinator before the 2023 season.