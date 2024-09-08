Jets GM Joe Douglas In Final Year Of Contract

According to Ian Rapoport, Jets GM Joe Douglas is in the final year of his contract in 2024.

Douglas signed a six-year contract to join the Jets in June of 2019, which was slightly longer than the typical GM contract at the time.

He’s still waiting for an extension as the Jets are still waiting for things to truly come together under Douglas. The Jets haven’t made the playoffs since 2010 and Douglas hasn’t snapped that streak.

Rapoport says both the Jets and Douglas are fine with where things are, as the Jets enter the 2024 season with a lot of pressure to make the playoffs but also a lot of high hopes about the team’s potential.

Douglas, 48, began working for the Ravens in their personnel department in 2000 and spent 15 years with the organization. The Bears hired him as their director of college scouting for the 2015 season.

Douglas spent one year in Chicago before joining the Eagles as their vice president of player personnel the following year. From there, he joined the Jets as their general manager in 2019.

In five years as the GM of the Jets, Douglas has a record of 27-56 with no playoff appearances.