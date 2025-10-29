Jets Had Nine In For Workouts

Per the NFL transaction wire, the Jets had nine players in for workouts today, including two quarterbacks.
The full list includes:
- DB Marcus Banks
- WR Mac Dalena
- WR Erik Ezukanma
- DB LaMareon James
- WR Rakim Jarrett
- DB Glendon Miller
- DB Jarius Monroe
- QB Desmond Ridder
- QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Ridder, 25, was a four-year starter at Cincinnati and quarterbacked the school to a berth in the College Football Playoff in 2021, the first time ever a non-Power 5 school had earned that distinction. The Falcons used the No. 74 overall pick in the third round on him in the 2022 NFL Draft.
Ridder signed a four-year $5,362,959 contract that includes a $1,080,334 signing bonus with the Falcons. He was entering the third year of his deal and was set to make a salary of $985,000 in 2024 when Atlanta traded him to the Cardinals for WR Rondale Moore.
The Raiders signed Ridder off Arizona’s practice squad during the season. Las Vegas declined to tender Ridder an offer as a restricted free agent in February.
Ridder joined the Bengals in July but was among their final roster cuts. He’s been on and off of the Vikings’ roster ever since.
In 2024, Ridder appeared in six games for the Raiders and completed 52 of 85 pass attempts (61.2 percent) for 458 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.
