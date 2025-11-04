Jets Have Second-Round Pick Offers On Table For DE Jermaine Johnson

According to Connor Hughes, the Jets have continued to field trade calls about DE Jermaine Johnson, and those have included offers of a second-round pick.

That’s been the reported asking price the Jets have been seeking for Johnson, so either Hughes is leaving out a key detail, the Jets have changed their minds, or there’s another big trade for New York coming soon.

Johnson told Rich Cimini of ESPN that he doesn’t expect to get traded ahead of the upcoming deadline after speaking with the front office.

“I’m definitely wanted here, and I want to stay here,” Johnson said. “That’s been understood. Hence the tweet.”

However, the team traded CB Sauce Gardner today, so clearly no one is above being moved for the right price.

Johnson, 26, transferred from Georgia to Florida State for the 2021 college football season and had a breakout season that vaulted him into the first-round conversation. The Jets traded up and used the No. 26 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,087,423 rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and included a $6.7 million signing bonus when the Jets picked up Johnson’s fifth-year option worth $13,411,000 for the 2026 season.

In 2025, Johnson has appeared in five games for the Jets and recorded 19 total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on the Jets as the news is available.