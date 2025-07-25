Jets HC Aaron Glenn: Justin Fields (Toe) Is Day-To-Day

Jets QB Justin Fields went down with what appeared to be a somewhat concerning injury on Thursday. However, the good news is that he’s not considered a serious toe injury.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn provided an update on Fields Friday, saying that they consider the quarterback to be day-to-day with a dislocated toe.

Glenn added that it will be important for Fields to get reps with the offense, but they still do not plan to rush him back on the field, per Zack Rosenblatt.

Fields was seen jogging on the sidelines at practice on Thursday, which is another positive sign. Backup Tyrod Taylor has assumed the starter reps with Fields out of the lineup.

Fields, 25, was selected in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft by the Bears out of Ohio State. Chicago traded up to No. 15 overall with the Giants to get Fields and parted with their 2022 first-round pick in the process.

He signed a four-year rookie deal worth $18,871,956 with a signing bonus of $11,085,059 that also included a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024 worth $21.978 million guaranteed for the 2025 season.

The Bears traded Fields to the Steelers for a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick that can improve to a fourth-round pick if Fields plays 51 percent of the snaps in 2024. Pittsburgh declined Fields’ fifth-year option.

In 2024, Fields started six games for the Steelers and completed 65.8 percent of his pass attempts for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He has also rushed 60 times for 274 yards and five touchdowns.

We’ll have more on Fields as the news is available.