Jets Hiring Bill Musgrave As QBs Coach

NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Jets are hiring former Browns QBs coach Bill Musgrave as their QBs coach under new OC Frank Reich.

The Jets have now finalized their 2026 offensive coaching staff with the following six hires Tuesday:

Former Stanford QBs coach Thomas Merkle as offensive assistant/assistant QBs coach Former Browns QBs coach Bill Musgrave as QBs coach Former Stanford OL coach Al Netter as assistant OL coach Former Steelers TEs coach Alfredo Roberts as TEs coach Former Lions assistant TEs coach Seth Ryan as pass game coordinator Former Stanford graduate assistant Matthew Sargent as an offensive assistant

Musgrave, 58, is a former fourth-round pick of the Cowboys back in 1991. He played seven years in the NFL before becoming the Raiders’ QBs coach for the 1997 season.

From there, Musgrave worked for a number of teams including the Panthers, Jaguars, Redskins, Falcons, Vikings, and Raiders. The Broncos hired Musgrave as their QBs coach in 2017 and he was later elevated to offensive coordinator after they fired Mike McCoy.

After taking two years off from coaching, Musgrave became the offensive coordinator for the University of California in 2020 and joined the Browns as a senior offensive assistant before the 2023 season. Cleveland promoted Musgrave to QBs coach ahead of the 2025 season.

In 2018, the Broncos’ offense ranked No. 19 in total yards, No. 24 in points scored, No. 12 in rushing yards, and No. 19 in passing yards.