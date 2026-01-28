Jets Hiring Dolphins Assistant Brian Duker As Defensive Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the Jets have settled on Dolphins defensive pass game coordinator Brian Duker as their next defensive coordinator.

He recently interviewed with the team as New York recalibrated its search and plans at defensive coordinator.

Jets HC Aaron Glenn reportedly plans to take a larger role on defense in 2026, including calling plays, so hiring Duker as a younger option with whom he has past familiarity aligns with that.

Duker started his coaching career with the Browns in 2015 as a defensive intern before joining the 49ers as a defensive analyst for the 2016 season. He was hired by the Ravens in 2018 as a defensive assistant and moved into a defensive analyst role for the 2019 and 2020 seasons.

From there, Duker joined the Lions in 2021 as a defensive assistant before being promoted to safeties coach in 2022 and later DBs coach in 2023. He was hired as the Dolphins defensive pass game coordinator/secondary coach in 2024.