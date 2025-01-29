Jets Hiring Lions TEs Coach Steve Heiden As OL Coach

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Jets have agreed to terms with Lions TEs coach Steve Heiden to be their new offensive line coach.

Heiden, 48, is a former third-round pick of the Chargers back in 1999. He played 11 years in the NFL for the Chargers and Browns.

Heiden took his first coaching job with the Cardinals in 2013 as an assistant special teams & assistant tight ends coach. He was later promoted to assistant offensive line coach and then TEs coach in 2019.

After 10 years in Arizona, Heiden departed to join the Lions as their TEs coach for the 2023 season.