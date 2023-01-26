Jets Hiring Nathaniel Hackett As Offensive Coordinator

According to Tom Pelissero, the New York Jets are hiring former Broncos HC Nathaniel Hackett as their new offensive coordinator.

The Jets confirmed the news shortly afterward.

We've hired Nathaniel Hackett as our offensive coordinator. 📰 https://t.co/nP2ldF4SfL pic.twitter.com/ZhuJdZWBz6 — New York Jets (@nyjets) January 26, 2023

Ian Rapoport adds Hackett emerged as the team’s top choice by far, and the delay came as Hackett mulled whether to coach in 2023 or take a year off.

Although this past season didn’t go well, Hackett has been a play-caller or offensive coordinator at a few stops before this past season in Denver, including with the Packers and Jaguars,

He was among the more experienced options on New York’s candidate list. Hackett also overlapped with Jets HC Robert Saleh when the two were in Jacksonville.

And of course, it’s worth mentioning Hackett and Packers QB Aaron Rodgers are very close, which could be relevant if Green Bay and Rodgers decide to pursue a trade this offseason.

Hackett, 42, began his NFL coaching career with the Buccaneers back in 2006 as an offensive quality control coach. After two years in Tampa Bay, the Bills hired him for the same position.

Hackett later became the QB/TEs coach at Syracuse and worked his way up to offensive coordinator a year later. After Doug Marrone was hired as the Bills’ head coach, Hackett returned to Buffalo as the team’s offensive coordinator.

Hackett followed Marrone to the Jaguars and served as their offensive coordinator for three seasons before being fired. He joined the Packers in 2019 and eventually was promoted to offensive coordinator before taking the Broncos head coaching job in 2022.

Hackett finished with a 4-11 record in his first and only season with the Broncos.