Jets Hiring Rick Spielman To Front Office As Senior Football Advisor

According to Zack Rosenblatt, former Vikings GM Rick Spielman will join the Jets’ front office as a senior football advisor.

Spielman was part of the firm that assisted the team in its search for a new head coach and GM this offseason, which ended with the hires of HC Aaron Glenn and GM Darren Mougey.

He told Rosenblatt he will be “helping any way I can with Aaron Glenn and the general manager.” and added his “biggest project is trying to rebuild the football operations side of things. There’s a lot of changes going on there.”

Several senior members of the Jets front office have departed in the last several months, including most recently co-director of player personnel Greg Nejmeh who had been in New York for 16 years.

Spielman, 61, played two seasons for the Chargers and Lions before eventually taking a scouting job with the Lions in 1990. From there, Spielman worked for the Bears and Dolphins and eventually worked his way up to general manager in 2004.

The Vikings eventually hired Spielman as their VP of player personnel in 2006. After six years in the position, Spielman was elevated to general manager in 2012. The Vikings fired him after the 2021 season.

During his tenure, Spielman led the Vikings to a record of 132-123-2 dating back to 2006, which includes six playoff appearances.