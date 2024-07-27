Jets Host QB EJ Perry For Workout

According to Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, The Jets hosted QB EJ Perry for a workout on Friday.

Perry, 26, signed with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2022. He was waived and signed back to the practice squad with the Jaguars multiple times before being waived again in March of 2023.

Houston claimed Perry off waivers in March 2023 and waived him multiple times before he caught back on with Jacksonville’s practice squad.

The Jaguars released him from their practice squad in January and he’s been a free agent since.

Perry is yet to appear in an NFL game.