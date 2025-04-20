Jets Open To Trading Down From No. 7

According to Rich Cimini, a source says the Jets are open to trading down from the No. 7 pick.

This doesn’t come as a big surprise, as teams are always exploring all their options at this time of year. Every team is open to trading back in the right scenario if the offer is right and they’re not dropping too far.

Meeting those circumstances is much harder, and especially this year. The 2025 draft class is viewed as flat overall, with not a huge difference necessarily between the tenth prospect on the board and the 40th.

That means there are likely to be far more teams interested in trading back than there are teams interested in moving up. Reports have also indicated the Panthers could be open to moving down from the No. 8 pick.

The wildcard here that could spark some action is Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, who is expected to slide out of the top three picks. The Saints, picking No. 9, are in need of a quarterback with the potential season-ending shoulder surgery incumbent QB Derek Carr is considering.

The Jets or Panthers could benefit from swapping with a team that wants to leapfrog the Saints for Sanders. Still, it’s not clear if there’s a team that likes Sanders enough to make that deal, or if the Saints view Sanders as worth the No. 9 pick.

If the Jets stick and pick at No. 7, most mock drafts have them taking either an offensive tackle, like Missouri’s Armand Membou, or a tight end like Penn State’s Tyler Warren.

We’ll have more on the Jets and the NFL Draft as the news is available.