AFC Notes: Abdul Carter, Mike Vrabel, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

The Dolphins signed QB Zach Wilson as Tua Tagovailoa‘s primary backup. Team GM Chris Grier thinks Wilson provides potential and talent to their offense.

“I think as we were all going through it and we spent a lot of time on that with Mike [McDaniel] and the offensive coaches and the scouts, and we just felt like Zach had a lot of potential and a lot of talent, and I know you could go the veteran route with someone more proven,” Grier said, via PFT. “Zach has won a few games. I know everyone is going to say his record and stuff, but I think for us in dealing with it and getting to know him, talking once he signed and getting to know him and going through it and going back to the relationships people had with him prior to the draft when he came out. We just felt that in talking to him and some veterans that he was the right fit and right choice for us because we do think that his skill set really fits what our offense does.”

Jets

The Jets signed CB Brandon Stephens from the Ravens to pair a strong duo with CB Sauce Gardner. Stephens is eager to work with Gardner because of their unique combination of size.

“I think it’s going to be a hell of a combo,” Stephens said, via Jack Bell of the team’s website. “You know, I’m excited for it. I think we’re just going to make each other better. I’ll be able to learn from him. He’ll be able to learn from me. And so, I think it’s going to be exciting. The length is everything for a DB. Size is everything, along with technique and whatnot. But I think there’s not many in this league that have our size and I think that’s to our advantage, whether that’s in the passing game or in the run game. We have interchangeable parts on this defense.”

Stephens is ready to learn from HC Aaron Glenn to help his ball skills and get more interceptions. He talked about his first impressions of his new coach after meeting him on the first day of workouts.

“It’s an area that I can improve on, and that’s why I’m just excited to work with Coach Glenn. He’s been there, done that. He’s made the plays, he’s seen all types of concepts. And so just learning from him as well as the rest of the staff, I think that’ll be beneficial to me, which benefits this defense.”

“He’s a great guy. My first opportunity talking to him was the first day of workouts the other day [Monday]. He’s really direct, straight to the point, black and white, no gray area. And he preaches that, he’s definitely about his business. And I think that’s what I appreciate most about him.”

Patriots

When asked if the Patriots have received any calls from teams interested in trading for the No. 4 overall pick, HC Mike Vrabel responded that it’s too early to have those conversations, but things will ramp up soon.

“Well, I’d say it’s probably a little early for that. In my experience, probably a little early for those conversations,” Vrabel said, via the team’s site. “A lot of those happen next week as we get a little closer to the draft. I think there’s still some preparation and some managing that goes on and the coaches reports. It’s probably a little early for some of those conversations to happen.”

As for New England possibly moving up for a player, Vrabel said they are just looking for the best value available.

“Well, as far as manipulating the draft and the board and the value, and if we’ve gone up and gone down in the places that I’ve been. I think you’re just looking for the best value and you’re trying to find players that are obviously talented and what we feel like are a great fit here for us and can help our football team at different levels. That happens at the top of the draft. That’ll happen in the middle parts. Obviously, as you get towards the end and there’s somebody that you want and you may get, or somebody gives you an offer you’re trying to get a little bit more draft capital.”

The Patriots hosted Penn State DE Abdul Carter for an official ’30’ visit. Vrabel wouldn’t elaborate on his visit but thinks he’s a “very disruptive pass rusher.”

“We’re not going to discuss any of the interactions in the 30 visit, but I appreciate the knowledge of him being here. I don’t think he took too many of them, but I would say that the tape is dynamic. There’s a lot of great qualities of a disruptive pass rusher. Very slippery, loose, sudden player. It was a fun tape to watch.”