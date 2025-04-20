AFC Notes: Stefon Diggs, Jalen Ramsey, Dolphins, Jets, Patriots

Dolphins

Per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, the Dolphins “are eyeing” the potential of taking a quarterback between rounds two and four.

Regarding CB Jalen Ramsey, Jones believes Miami wants to get a deal done during draft weekend, but he thinks they will have to pay some of his salary to facilitate the trade or wait until after June 1st.

Jets

Jets RB Breece Hall had an injury-plagued season in 2024 that limited his production below what is expected from his skillset. New York HC Aaron Glenn implied they will use RBs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis more to help become a more physical football team.

“Well, when we have good players at that position like we do, it can be a 1-2-3 with the guys we have,” Glenn said, via Jack Bell of the team’s website. “Those guys are good players and we’re going to utilize those guys. If we can get them all on the field if we can at one time, we’ll do that. We want to be a violent, tough, physical team and those men are really violent runners and we’ll take advantage of that.”

Regarding the quarterback situation, Glenn named Justin Fields the starter but talked about how valuable he feels Tyrod Taylor will be to the team.

“He [Fields] is the starter but Tyrod’s going to be right on his heels and Tyrod’s a pro’s pro, so really is going to be a great asset for Justin in the quarterback room. Tyrod’s been around the league for a long time, he knows what it takes to prepare, and prep for this League and be ready to play and I think he’s going to be a great asset to Justin in the room.”

Patriots

The Patriots signed WR Stefon Diggs after he suffered a torn ACL that cut his 2024 season short. New England HC Mike Vrabel updated on where Diggs is in his recovery and expressed his excitement.

“I think he’s doing everything – like everybody else, he’s working hard, and I think he’s excited about being here and being a Patriot,” Vrabel said, via the team’s website. “He’s a motivated player, he’s a hungry player, just like everybody else that that’s here and that’s working. That’s been the most exciting thing, I think for me, is that they’re asking good questions. They’re into it. They know that some things that are going to be different, and that change happens every year.”

