Jets Hosted CB Kaiir Elam For Visit

The Jets hosted former first-round CB Kaiir Elam for a visit on Tuesday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Elam, 24, was a first-round selection by the Bills in the 2022 NFL Draft out of Florida. He is the son of former NFL S Abram Elam and the nephew of former NFL S Matt Elam.

He was entering the final year of a four-year, $13,690,809 rookie contract when the Cowboys traded for him in a late-round pick swap. Dallas then declined his fifth-year option for 2025.

The Cowboys later let him go midseason.

In 2025, Elam has appeared in eight games for the Cowboys and recorded 19 tackles.