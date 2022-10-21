Jets Hosted DT Linval Joseph For Visit

According to Mike Garafolo, the Jets brought in free agent DT Linval Joseph for a visit on Friday.

Joseph, 34, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2010. He spent four seasons in New York before departing in 2014 for a five-year, $31.5 million contract with the Vikings.

Joseph had two years remaining on his deal when he agreed to a four-year, $50 million extension that included $31.5 million guaranteed when the Vikings released. He later signed a two-year, $17 million deal with the Chargers through 2021.

In 2021, Joseph appeared in 14 games for the Chargers and recorded 57 tackles, three tackles for loss, and a sack.

