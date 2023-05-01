Jets Hosted OT Billy Turner For Visit

According to Field Yates, the Jets hosted veteran OT Billy Turner for a visit.

Turner has familiarity with Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett from their time together with Green Bay. If he’s healthy, he’d provide some much-needed veteran depth and insurance for the Jets at tackle.

Turner, 31, is a former third-round pick of the Dolphins back in 2014. He spent over two years in Miami before he was waived during the 2016 season and later claimed off of waivers by the Broncos.

Turner re-signed with Denver in 2018 on a one-year, $2 million contract. He later departed for a four-year, $28 million contract with the Green Bay Packers in 2019.

He then returned to the Broncos on a one-year deal last March.

In 2022, Turner appeared in eight games for the Broncos, making seven starts. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 70 tackle out of 81 qualifying players.