Jets Interviewed Dolphins CBs Coach Mathieu Araujo For DC Job

According to Joe Schad, the Jets interviewed Dolphins CBs coach Mathieu Araujo for their defensive coordinator vacancy.

Araujo began his coaching career as a receivers and running backs coach at Maine Maritime Academy in 2015. He served as a graduate assistant at Springfield College the following year and spent the next two years as a graduate assistant at Boston College.

He was hired by Yale as a defensive backs coach in 2019, remaining there until 2021.

The Dolphins hired him as an assistant defensive backs coach for his first NFL job in 2022 and promoted him to cornerbacks coach in 2024.