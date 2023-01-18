Jets Interviewed Eagles QB Coach Brian Johnson For OC Vacancy

According to Dianna Russini, the Jets conducted an interview with Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson for their vacancy at offensive coordinator.

Johnson was one of the names that came up as a potential target when the Jets “mutually parted ways” with previous OC Mike LaFleur last week.

Other options so far include Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell, Patriots TE coach Nick Caley, former Colts OC Marcus Brady and Eagles passing game coordinator Kevin Patullo.

Johnson, 35, took his first coaching job as the QBs coach at Utah in 2010. He worked his way up to offensive coordinator before departing to become the QBs coach at Mississippi State in 2014.

From there, Johnson had stints with Houston and Florida before the Eagles hired him as their QBs coach in 2021.