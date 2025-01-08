Jets Interviewing Mike Borgonzi & Matt Nagy Today

Per Jonathan Jones, the Jets are interviewing both Chiefs assistant GM Mike Borgonzi and OC Matt Nagy today.

Jones points out that per league rules, the team can interview Borgonzi in person but can only do so virtually with Nagy.

Borgonzi has spent the last 16 years with the Chiefs. He started out as a College Scouting Administrator in Kansas City back in 2009 before being promoted to Manager of Football Operations.

Borgonzi got into scouting in 2011 and was named Assistant Director of Pro Scouting a few years later. He served as the Chiefs’ Director of Football Operations for a season before being promoted to Assistant General Manager in 2021.

Nagy, 46, was hired by the Bears in January 2018 to become their head coach. His NFL coaching career began with the Eagles as an intern back in 2008. He worked his way up to offensive quality control coach in 2011 before departing to join Chiefs HC Andy Reid‘s staff as their quarterback coach.

After the Eagles hired Doug Pederson, the Chiefs elevated Nagy to offensive coordinator. Reid elected to turn over play-calling duties to Nagy during the season, which led to him being hired by the Bears as their head coach in 2018. Chicago elected to part ways with Nagy after four seasons.

After being re-hired by the Chiefs as a senior assistant and quarterbacks coach in 2022, the team eventually named him the offensive coordinator in 2023 as a replacement for Eric Bieniemy.

As the head coach of the Bears, Nagy had a record of 34-31 (52.3 percent) with two playoff appearances and an 0-2 record in the postseason.