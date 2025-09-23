Jets LB Quincy Williams (Shoulder) Slated To Miss Extensive Time

According to Tom Pelissero, Jets LB Quincy Williams is expected to be out for a while due to his shoulder injury from Week 3.

Pelissero adds the injury isn’t season-ending but it sounds like a stint on injured reserve and at least a four-game absence is in the works for the veteran.

Rich Cimini later reported the Jets are indeed placing Williams on injured reserve.

Williams, 29, was the No. 98 overall pick by the Jaguars out of Murray State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive Williams in 2021 and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jets. He later signed a three-year, $18 million extension with New York.

Williams is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and is slated to make a base salary of $6.5 million.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded 15 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.