Jets Make Four Moves, Claim LB Jamin Davis

The New York Jets made a series of roster moves on Monday for their season finale this weekend.

The full list of moves includes:

Jets placed DB Chuck Clark on injured reserve

on injured reserve Jets waived K Anders Carlson

Jets claimed LB Jamin Davis off waivers from the Vikings

off waivers from the Vikings Jets claimed DT Phidarian Mathis off waivers from the Commanders.

Davis, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Commanders back in 2021 out of Kentucky. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract after having the team decline his fifth-year option back in April when Washington elected to waive him.

Davis then caught on with the Packers practice squad in late October 2024. The Vikings later signed him to their active roster before waiving him last week.

In 2024, Davis appeared in five games for the Commanders and recorded 13 total tackles.

Mathis, 26, was a second-round pick to the Commanders out of Alabama in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was in the third year of a four-year, $7.5 million rookie deal through with a base salary of $1,046,199 in 2024 when Washington waived him in December.

In 2024, Mathis has appeared in 12 games for the Commanders and recorded 17 total tackles and a pass defended.