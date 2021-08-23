Jets Make Four Roster Moves Including Placing DE Carl Lawson On IR

The New York Jets announced Monday that they’ve officially placed DE Carl Lawson on injured reserve and signed DE Aaron Adeoye and OL Isaiah Williams.

The Jets also waived CB Corey Ballentine.

Lawson had been having a tremendous camp after signing with the Jets as a major free-agent acquisition this offseason before suffering a ruptured Achilles last week.

Lawson, 25, is a former fourth-round pick of the Bengals back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.05 million contract and was testing the open market for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a three-year, $45 million deal with the Jets.

In 2020, Lawson appeared in all 16 games for the Bengals and recorded 36 tackles, 5.5 sacks, and two forced fumbles.