Jets Make Six Roster Moves For Week 14

The New York Jets announced a series of roster moves on Saturday ahead of their Week 14 game against the Dolphins.

The full list includes:

Jets signed CB Jordan Clark and QB Brady Cook to the active roster.

Jets elevated DB Tre Brown ands DB Nik Needham .

ands DB . Jets placed CB Jarvis Brownlee Jr. and LB Marcelino McCrary-Ball on the injured reserve.

Needham, 29, originally signed on with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP back in 2019. He was among Miami’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed to their practice squad once passing through waivers unclaimed.

Needham was promoted from the practice squad to the active roster later in his rookie season. He was retained on a one-year restricted deal in 2022 and Miami brought him back on a one-year, $2 million contract in 2023.

Needham once again signed a one-year contract with the Dolphins for 2024, but was cut coming out of the preseason. He spent the year on the practice squad and was let go after the season and caught on with the Browns in April of 2025 but was among their final roster cuts.

The Jets later signed Needham and added him to their practice squad.

In 2024, Needham appeared in two games for the Dolphins and recorded one total tackle.