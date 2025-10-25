Jets Make Six Week 8 Roster Moves, Activate LB Quincy Williams

The New York Jets announced a series of roster moves on Saturday for their Week 8 game.

The full list includes:

Jets activated LB Quincy Williams from injured reserve.

from injured reserve. Jets placed WR Josh Reynolds and LB Cam Jones on injured reserve.

and LB on injured reserve. Jets signed WR Brandon Smith to their active roster.

to their active roster. Jets elevated QB Brady Cook and DL Payton Page to their active roster.

Williams, 29, was the No. 98 overall pick by the Jaguars out of Murray State in 2019. He signed a four-year, $3,342,172 rookie contract that included an $822,172 signing bonus with the Jaguars.

However, Jacksonville opted to waive Williams in 2021, and he was later claimed off waivers by the Jets. He later signed a three-year, $18 million extension with New York.

Williams is entering the final year of that deal in 2025 and is slated to make a base salary of $6.5 million.

In 2025, Williams has appeared in three games for the Jets and recorded 15 total tackles, 1.5 sacks and two pass deflections.