Jets Make Three Roster Moves

The New York Jets made three roster moves on Saturday including signing DE Ifeadi Odenigbo and RB Damarea Crockett. In a corresponding move, the team also waived WR Izaiah Gathings.

Odenigbo, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Vikings back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and later signed to the Vikings’ practice squad.

Minnesota brought him back on a futures contract only to waive him during the 2018 season. Odenigbo wound up being claimed by the Browns and later had a brief stint with the Cardinals before returning to the Vikings.

The Vikings declined to tender Odenigbo a contract as a restricted free agent and he signed on with the Giants to a one-year, $2.5 million deal including a $1 million signing bonus.

However, New York cut him during final cutdowns coming out of the preseason and he signed to the Browns’ practice squad. He eventually was promoted to the active roster. Odenigbo signed on with the Colts in June for the 2022 season.

In 2022, Odenigbo appeared in 13 games for the Colts and one for the Buccaneers, recording 18 total tackles and 3.5 sacks.