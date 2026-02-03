Jets Meeting With Frank Reich Regarding OC Role Today

Per Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, veteran coach Frank Reich is in Florham Park to meet with the Jets regarding their OC role on Tuesday.

Rosenblatt expects the Jets’ OC search to wrap up pretty soon.

Here’s an updated list of candidates for the Jets’ OC vacancy:

Finalists:

Former Chargers OC Greg Roman (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Former Colts HC Frank Reich (Interviewed)

Candidates:

Dolphins QB coach Darrell Bevell (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Bills QB coach Ronald Curry (Interviewed)

(Interviewed) Cowboys TE coach Lunda Wells (Interviewed)

Reich, 64, is a former third-round pick of the Bills back in 1985. He played 14 years in the NFL for the Bills, Panthers, Jets, and Lions.

Reich began his coaching career with the Colts as an offensive coaching staff assistant back in 2008. He worked his way up to WRs coach before taking jobs with the Cardinals and Chargers.

The Eagles hired him as their offensive coordinator in 2016 under Doug Pederson. He left in 2018 to take the head coaching job with the Colts. Indianapolis fired him during the 2022 season and he was hired by the Panthers the following year.

He’s been a senior offensive assistant for Stanford ever since.

In five seasons in Indianapolis, Reich finished with a record of 40-33-1 (54.7 percent) with two playoff appearances and a 1-2 postseason record.

He finished his tenure in Carolina with a 1-10 record.