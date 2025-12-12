Jets Name QB Brady Cook Starter For Week 15, Tyrod Taylor Ruled Out

The New York Jets announced that they’ve named QB Brady Cook their starter for Week 15.

Coach Glenn announced that Brady Cook will start Sunday against the Jaguars pic.twitter.com/xWhyeCUjIr — New York Jets (@nyjets) December 12, 2025

Tyrod Taylor and Justin Fields have both been ruled out as they deal with injuries. Taylor suffered a groin injury in last week’s game, while Fields has been dealing with a knee issue.

This will give Cook his first start of his NFL career.

Cook, 23, was a three-star recruit who committed to Missouri in 2020. He took over as the full-time starter two seasons later and started three seasons for the Tigers.

He signed with the Jets after going undrafted back in April and later caught on with their practice squad. New York elevated him to the active roster in September.

During his five-year college career, Cook completed 65.5 percent of his pass attempts for 9,008 yards, 49 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, adding 1,209 yards rushing and another 20 touchdowns on the ground. He appeared in 46 games with 39 starts.

In 2025, Cook has appeared in one game for the Jets and completed 46.7 percent of his passes for 163 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions.