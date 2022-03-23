Jets’ Offer For Tyreek Hill Didn’t Include A 1st

According to Adam Schefter, the Jets’ offer for WR Tyreek Hill did not include a first-round pick.

Instead, Schefter says New York had put together a package that had a similar value to the deal the Dolphins ended up giving Kansas City for Hill.

Mike Garafolo confirms the Jets’ offer included both their second-round picks, No. 35 and No. 38, in lieu of one of their firsts in the top ten.

Had Miami not been willing to pull the trigger, Schefter adds the Chiefs would have taken the Jets’ offer for Hill.

Teams use different trade value charts, but it’s worth noting the classic Jimmy Johnson trade value chart had Miami’s offer worth 1,128 in points for picks in 2022. The Jets’ No. 10 pick is listed at 1,300 points, while the No. 35 and No. 38 picks in the second round are a combined 1,070 points.

Hill, 28, is a former fifth-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2016. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $2.58 million contract when the Chiefs signed him to a new three-year $54 million extension that includes $35.2 million guaranteed in 2019.

In 2021, Hill appeared in all 17 games for the Chiefs and caught 111 passes for 1,239 yards receiving and nine touchdowns.