Jets Officially Cut 20 Players

The New York Jets officially trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit on Tuesday.

Here’s the full list of moves:

Cuts

New York also placed WR Irvin Charles on the Physically Unable to Perform, DT Byron Cowart on injured reserve, and designated to return LB Ja’Markis Weston.

Corley, 23, was a three-year starter at Western Kentucky and earned first-team All-CUSA honors the last two years of his college career.

The Jets used the No. 65 overall pick in the third round on Corley, and he signed a four-year, $6,073,456 contract that includes a $1,237,060 signing bonus and carried a $1,104,265 cap figure for the 2024 season.

In 2024, Corley appeared in nine games for the Jets and caught three passes for sixteen yards. He also carried the ball twice for 26 yards.

Warren, 26, was a four-year starter at Pittsburgh and had 40 appearances in college, which included 39 starts.

The Jets used the No. 120 overall pick in the fourth round on him back in the 2023 NFL Draft. He wound up starting five of the eight games he appeared in during his rookie season in New York.

In 2024, Warren appeared in six games for the Jets at tackle and started in only one of those appearances.