Chargers Sign Second-Round OL Jake Slaughter

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed second-round rookie OL Jake Slaughter to his rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.
|Rd
|Pick
|Player
|Pos.
|Note
|1
|22
|Akheem Mesidor
|LB
|2
|63
|Jake Slaughter
|C
|Signed
|4
|105
|Brenen Thompson
|WR
|4
|117
|Travis Burke
|T
|Signed
|4
|131
|Genesis Smith
|S
|Signed
|5
|145
|Nick Barrett
|DT
|Signed
|6
|202
|Logan Taylor
|G
|Signed
|6
|206
|Alex Harkey
|G
|Signed
Slaugher, 23, was a three-star recruit who committed to Florida in the 2021 class. He was a consensus all-SEC selection in 2024 and 2025. He was also a second-team all-American in 2025.
He signed a four-year, $7,949,000 rookie deal that includes a $2,241,000 signing bonus.
Throughout his five-year career at Florida, Slaughter appeared in 51 games, making 33 starts at center and guard.
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