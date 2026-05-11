Chargers Sign Second-Round OL Jake Slaughter

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed second-round rookie OL Jake Slaughter to his rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note 1 22 Akheem Mesidor LB 2 63 Jake Slaughter C Signed 4 105 Brenen Thompson WR 4 117 Travis Burke T Signed 4 131 Genesis Smith S Signed 5 145 Nick Barrett DT Signed 6 202 Logan Taylor G Signed 6 206 Alex Harkey G Signed

Slaugher, 23, was a three-star recruit who committed to Florida in the 2021 class. He was a consensus all-SEC selection in 2024 and 2025. He was also a second-team all-American in 2025.

He signed a four-year, $7,949,000 rookie deal that includes a $2,241,000 signing bonus.

Throughout his five-year career at Florida, Slaughter appeared in 51 games, making 33 starts at center and guard.