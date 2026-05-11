Chargers Sign Second-Round OL Jake Slaughter

By
Tony Williams
-

The Los Angeles Chargers have signed second-round rookie OL Jake Slaughter to his rookie contract, according to Aaron Wilson.

Rd Pick Player Pos. Note
1 22 Akheem Mesidor LB  
2 63 Jake Slaughter C Signed
4 105 Brenen Thompson WR  
4 117 Travis Burke T Signed
4 131 Genesis Smith S Signed
5 145 Nick Barrett DT Signed
6 202 Logan Taylor G Signed
6 206 Alex Harkey G Signed

 

Slaugher, 23, was a three-star recruit who committed to Florida in the 2021 class. He was a consensus all-SEC selection in 2024 and 2025. He was also a second-team all-American in 2025.

He signed a four-year, $7,949,000 rookie deal that includes a $2,241,000 signing bonus.

Throughout his five-year career at Florida, Slaughter appeared in 51 games, making 33 starts at center and guard.

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply