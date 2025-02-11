Jets Officially Hire Rick Spielman As Senior Football Advisor

The New York Jets announced they officially hired former Vikings GM Rick Spielman as a senior football advisor.

New York also hired former Broncos scout Robbie Paton as their Co-Director of Player Personnel.

Spielman, 61, played two seasons for the Chargers and Lions before eventually taking a scouting job with the Lions in 1990. From there, Spielman worked for the Bears and Dolphins and eventually worked his way up to general manager in 2004.

The Vikings eventually hired Spielman as their VP of player personnel in 2006. After six years in the position, Spielman was elevated to general manager in 2012. The Vikings fired him after the 2021 season.

During his tenure, Spielman led the Vikings to a record of 132-123-2 dating back to 2006, which includes six playoff appearances.